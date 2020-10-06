CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of CCNE opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.01. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

In related news, EVP Martin T. Griffith acquired 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $90,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at $90,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Bower, Jr. acquired 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,806 shares of company stock worth $560,432. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 196,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.