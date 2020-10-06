CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading Up 5.4%

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 6,208,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,194,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of research firms have commented on CNX. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 234.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 159,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $44,041,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

