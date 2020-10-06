Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 146,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a market cap of $726.08 million, a PE ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 0.83. Codexis has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.87.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,129 shares in the company, valued at $713,986.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Codexis by 330.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Codexis by 23.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Codexis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

