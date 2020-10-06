Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lowered its position in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 3,197,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,341. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

