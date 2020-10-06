CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kucoin and IDEX. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $241,834.79 and $183.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX, FCoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

