Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of COLL opened at $20.89 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $721.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,089.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.07%. Analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,829,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

