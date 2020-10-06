Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE CXP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. 763,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,580. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.11. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

