Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

