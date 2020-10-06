Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

NYSE:ELP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.22. 571,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $869.92 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 234.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 140.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,362.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 61.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

