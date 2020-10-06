Comparing Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) & Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS)

Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS) and Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Document Security Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Greif shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Document Security Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Greif shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Document Security Systems and Greif, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Document Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Greif 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Document Security Systems and Greif’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Document Security Systems $19.41 million 1.12 -$2.89 million ($3.30) -1.42 Greif $4.60 billion 0.45 $171.00 million N/A N/A

Greif has higher revenue and earnings than Document Security Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Document Security Systems and Greif’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Document Security Systems -21.88% -24.20% -15.74% Greif 2.82% 18.39% 3.91%

Volatility & Risk

Document Security Systems has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greif has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greif beats Document Security Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc. focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International. The company emphasizes on fraud and counterfeit prevention for various forms of printed documents and digital information. It markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. Document Security Systems, Inc. holds various patents for optical deterrent technologies that provide protection of printed information from unauthorized scanning and copying. The company operates combined security printing and packaging facility, and a plastic card facility that produces secure and non-secure documents. Document Security Systems, Inc. licenses its anti-counterfeiting technologies to printers and brand-owners. In addition, the company provides cloud computing services, including disaster recovery, back-up, and data security services. Further, Document Security Systems, Inc. acquires intellectual property assets and interests in companies owning intellectual property assets for the purpose of monetizing these assets through various value-enhancing initiatives, including investments in the development and commercialization of patented technologies, licensing, strategic partnerships, and commercial litigation. Additionally, the company assists in the development and marketing of its digital authentication products in the Hong Kong market. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Greif

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. This segment sells its products to customers in the chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agricultural, pharmaceutical and mineral products, and others industries. The Paper Packaging & Services segment provides containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers, and other corrugated products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products industries. This segment's corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as various other applications. The Flexible Products & Services segment offers flexible intermediate bulk containers comprising polypropylene-based woven fabric, as well as related services to the agricultural, food, and other industries. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use land. As of October 31, 2018, this segment owned approximately 243,000 acres of timber property in the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif, Inc. in 2001. Greif, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.

