COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMPGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

