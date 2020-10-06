Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) rose 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 4,594,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,962% from the average daily volume of 222,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 129.06%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Comstock Holding Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

