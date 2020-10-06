Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMTL. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $388.41 million, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 4,151.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

