Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Receives $77.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of CXO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.51. 1,383,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Concho Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Concho Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.