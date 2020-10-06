Consensus 24 Hour Volume Hits $191.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,601.40 or 1.00098881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00044818 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034495 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

