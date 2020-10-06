Consensus (SEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,782.88 or 1.00005187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001477 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00152692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

