Continental AG (ETR:CON) Receives €97.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Continental AG (ETR:CON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.00 ($115.29).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CON. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of Continental stock traded up €2.06 ($2.42) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €98.32 ($115.67). The stock had a trading volume of 913,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. Continental has a 12-month low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 12-month high of €133.10 ($156.59).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

