Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$2.80 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.80 target price on Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTS. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CTS opened at C$2.09 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$2.51.

Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$227.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$219.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

