Cortex Market Cap Achieves $22.62 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Cortex has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $22.62 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.70 or 0.05070276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032904 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.