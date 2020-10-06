Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $4.75

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.75 or 0.00044818 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Hotbit and BitForex. Cosmos has a market cap of $968.36 million and approximately $300.35 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,601.40 or 1.00098881 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034495 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 261,794,549 coins and its circulating supply is 204,009,946 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

