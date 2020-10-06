Cosmos Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00049347 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $283.78 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,782.88 or 1.00005187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001477 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00152692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 261,772,037 coins and its circulating supply is 203,987,434 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

