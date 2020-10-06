CoTrader (COT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,336.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $71,336.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $510.65 or 0.04832488 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032168 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

