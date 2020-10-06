County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ICBK. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of County Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

In other County Bancorp news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $233,280. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

