COVA (COVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $552,929.81

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, COVA has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $552,929.81 and approximately $113,156.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00265675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.01514255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00162964 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.