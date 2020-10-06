Covesting Market Cap Tops $3.61 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $22,180.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last week, Covesting has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00264350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01513629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00163059 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.