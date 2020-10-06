Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

