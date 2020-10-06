Creditcoin Hits One Day Volume of $3.27 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005519 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $331.68 million and $3.27 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,597.12 or 1.00117070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00044975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00152833 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00031631 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

