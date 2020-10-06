Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.59 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $332.34 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00005432 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,773.22 or 0.99989771 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001479 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00152775 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000883 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.