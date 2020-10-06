Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCAP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $364.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $805,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

