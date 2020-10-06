Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.23. 845,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,474,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPG. CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $651.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 155.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 63,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 559,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 880.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

