Critical Comparison: QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of QTS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. QTS Realty Trust pays out 71.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QTS Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Starwood Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust 3.90% 1.87% 0.59% Starwood Property Trust 32.32% 11.07% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QTS Realty Trust and Starwood Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust 0 3 11 0 2.79 Starwood Property Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00

QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.59%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.33%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than QTS Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust $480.82 million 8.38 $31.29 million $2.63 24.98 Starwood Property Trust $1.20 billion 3.70 $509.66 million $1.71 9.09

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than QTS Realty Trust. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QTS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats QTS Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,100 Core customers primarily in North America.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

