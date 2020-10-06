Critical Review: Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) vs. resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC)

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) and resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Eidos Therapeutics has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, resTORbio has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.8% of Eidos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of resTORbio shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of Eidos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of resTORbio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eidos Therapeutics and resTORbio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics 1 5 4 0 2.30 resTORbio 1 4 1 0 2.00

Eidos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $60.80, suggesting a potential downside of 17.29%. resTORbio has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 70.91%. Given Eidos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eidos Therapeutics is more favorable than resTORbio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eidos Therapeutics and resTORbio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics $26.69 million 106.23 -$37.83 million ($1.03) -71.37 resTORbio N/A N/A -$82.74 million ($2.41) -4.99

Eidos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than resTORbio. Eidos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than resTORbio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eidos Therapeutics and resTORbio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics N/A -38.65% -32.76% resTORbio N/A -78.12% -71.63%

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics beats resTORbio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

