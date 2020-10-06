Critical Survey: Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) versus CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW $1.36 billion 1.48 $413.55 million $2.25 3.85 Hunt Companies Finance Trust $39.06 million 1.79 $6.25 million $0.32 8.75

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has higher revenue and earnings than Hunt Companies Finance Trust. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hunt Companies Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW -17.05% 11.88% 1.85% Hunt Companies Finance Trust 19.12% 7.23% 1.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hunt Companies Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and Hunt Companies Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.32%. Given CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is more favorable than Hunt Companies Finance Trust.

Risk & Volatility

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing multi-family and other commercial real estate loans. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

