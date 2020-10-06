Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRN) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.25. Approximately 5,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 14,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.81 million.

About Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.