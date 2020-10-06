Cryptaur Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $3,132.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

