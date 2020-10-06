Cryptaur Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $4,963.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.23 or 0.04810983 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057446 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032196 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

