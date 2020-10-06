Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

Culp has increased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Culp has a payout ratio of -18.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Culp to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.3%.

NYSE CULP opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Culp has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Culp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

