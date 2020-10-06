Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to announce $126.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.42 million and the highest is $127.79 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $99.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $494.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.02 million to $504.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $452.84 million, with estimates ranging from $415.57 million to $490.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.91. 3,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $34,250.00. Insiders sold 5,239 shares of company stock valued at $65,815 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

