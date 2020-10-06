Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Trading Up 6.6%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 1,001,861 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 380,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

