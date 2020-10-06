CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.69

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 1362162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAY. Piper Sandler began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

The company has a market cap of $523.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 287,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,382.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 763,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

