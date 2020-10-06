CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce $262.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.30 million and the lowest is $259.55 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $250.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,784. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 448.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

