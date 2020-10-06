Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.01

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00009524 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, AirSwap, Ethfinex and OasisDEX. Dai has a total market cap of $870.18 million and approximately $80.01 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00261188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00082673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.01497102 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00156540 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 863,071,865 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Gatecoin, HitBTC, AirSwap, DDEX, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, YoBit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

