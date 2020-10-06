Dai Hits Market Capitalization of $869.30 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00009401 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and AirSwap. Dai has a market capitalization of $869.30 million and $74.44 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 859,570,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,097,319 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kyber Network, YoBit, AirSwap, DDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Gatecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

