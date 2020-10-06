DAOstack (GEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $354,436.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $354,436.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00265849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00088491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.01513852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00162568 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

