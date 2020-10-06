Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 2nd

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend payment by 53.8% over the last three years.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Argus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.68.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

