Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $7.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.68.

Shares of DRI traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.29. The stock had a trading volume of 132,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

