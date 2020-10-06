Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 11,250 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,156,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Madre Armelle De sold 67,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $6,193,800.00.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,318.50. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $109.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,528,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,241,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

