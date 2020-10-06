Datamine Price Down 17.8% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Datamine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $577,677.19 and $247,699.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00084012 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001105 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021272 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000289 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007965 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,029,628 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

