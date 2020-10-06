David Flinton Sells 33,386 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Flinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 43.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

