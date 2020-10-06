David J. Schlanger Sells 40,000 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,149,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David J. Schlanger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, David J. Schlanger sold 2,214 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $63,276.12.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 331,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,765. Progyny Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.91.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 261.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 163.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,665,000 after buying an additional 617,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $15,109,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

